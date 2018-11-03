Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Price Target at $65.00

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 62.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,094 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 130.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC opened at $66.49 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

