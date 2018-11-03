Brokerages Set Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Target Price at $14.92

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th.

NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 1,425,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,339. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

