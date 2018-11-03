Brokerages Set Stabilus SA (STM) Target Price at $79.50

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €79.50 ($92.44).

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. equinet set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

STM traded up €3.70 ($4.30) on Monday, reaching €66.05 ($76.80). The company had a trading volume of 56,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €55.47 ($64.50) and a 52-week high of €83.10 ($96.63).

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives, and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

