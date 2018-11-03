Brokerages Set Timken Co (TKR) Target Price at $56.20

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Timken alerts:

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $173,332.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,610.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $50,950.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,030,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,944,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,673,000 after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Timken by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,879,000 after purchasing an additional 93,934 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Timken by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,535,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 261,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $40.60. 696,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. Timken has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.58 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timken will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.