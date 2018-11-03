Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harmonic Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (HLIT)

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for Harmonic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Harmonic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $473.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.70. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.46 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,494,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,852,000 after purchasing an additional 879,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,451,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 844,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,680,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 604.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,603,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,807 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

