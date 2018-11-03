Brokers Offer Predictions for Fox Factory Holding Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $6,193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,917.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 22,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $1,571,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,802.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,170. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

