Brokers Set Expectations for Baker Hughes A GE Co’s FY2021 Earnings (BHGE)

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. HSBC cut their price target on Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $26.07 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Baker Hughes A GE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 98,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 65,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

