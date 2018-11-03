Brokers Set Expectations for E*TRADE Financial Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for E*TRADE Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

ETFC stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

