Brokers Set Expectations for KAZ Minl PLC/ADR’s FY2018 Earnings (KZMYY)

KAZ Minl PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAZ Minl PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Get KAZ Minl PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research cut KAZ Minl PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut KAZ Minl PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.85. KAZ Minl PLC/ADR has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. KAZ Minl PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

KAZ Minl PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minl PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minl PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.