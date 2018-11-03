Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brunner Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Friday. Brunner Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 672 ($8.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 796 ($10.40).

Get Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

In other Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp acquired 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 744 ($9.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.72 ($26,131.87).

About Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.