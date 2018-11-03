BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BT.A. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 272.19 ($3.56).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 264.65 ($3.46) on Wednesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In other news, insider Alison Wilcox purchased 53,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £119,276.16 ($155,855.43).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.