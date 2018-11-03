Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) by 194.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.05% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 677.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

BBW opened at $8.81 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of -0.46.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 19,596 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $180,479.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BBW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

