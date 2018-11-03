Bunge (BG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BG. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bunge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,979. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bunge has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 25.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 21.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

