Burford Capital Limited (BUR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 5th

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BUR opened at GBX 1,588 ($20.75) on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 11.41 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,459.40 ($19.07). The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1,558.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

