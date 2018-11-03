Byline Bancorp (BY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.11.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

