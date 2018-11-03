CAI International (CAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CAI International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAI International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of CAI opened at $25.03 on Thursday. CAI International has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $480.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. CAI International had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. CAI International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAI International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 221,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

