Caleres (CAL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

CAL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Caleres stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.90. Caleres has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $706.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $765,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,126,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,760.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 540,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 622,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 71,315 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,885,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

