California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,376,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 52,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.45. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $686,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis J. Leto sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $399,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,644.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,655. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

