California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 286,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.52% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 500,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $276.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.02.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

