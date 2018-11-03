California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Thermon Group worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 64,894 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $12,371,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $5,302,000.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

NYSE THR opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.09. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thermon Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.