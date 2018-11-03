California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,944,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,540,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,178,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,703,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,506,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AXA Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AXA Equitable from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

EQH opened at $20.61 on Friday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.