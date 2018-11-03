Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a net margin of 27.45%.

Shares of ABCD stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Cambium Learning Group has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of -0.82.

Get Cambium Learning Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCD. B. Riley cut Cambium Learning Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Cambium Learning Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Learning Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $66,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Learning Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Learning Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.