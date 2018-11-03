Canaccord Genuity Cuts Facebook (FB) Price Target to $185.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.54.

Facebook stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,478,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,844,908. Facebook has a 1-year low of $139.03 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $440.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $38,944,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $9,939,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,416,282 shares of company stock worth $603,782,983 over the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 21,254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,830,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,437 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $430,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

