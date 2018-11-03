Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resource has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.68.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,445. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Natural Resource has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,972,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $972,944,000 after acquiring an additional 505,215 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,494,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,246,000 after acquiring an additional 688,757 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,754,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,926,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,631,000 after acquiring an additional 555,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,304,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,994,000 after acquiring an additional 456,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

