Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates $9.00 Price Target for Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.40.

EVFM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,039. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.59). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, Director Thomas G. Lynch bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $226,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 121,715 shares of company stock valued at $272,226. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 6,497.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,643 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.84% of Evofem Biosciences worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

