Capital Advantage Inc. Invests $228,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.7% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of CRM opened at $136.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 303.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $98.68 and a 52 week high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $41,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $689,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,900 and have sold 519,138 shares valued at $78,269,408. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

