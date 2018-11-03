Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $57.73 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.39.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

