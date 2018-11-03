Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities raised shares of Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CSFFF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

