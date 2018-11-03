Carbonite (CARB) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. MED cut shares of Carbonite from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carbonite from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ CARB traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,267. Carbonite has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $906.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 14,480 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $625,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 12,402 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $508,854.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,698 shares of company stock worth $2,498,780. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 103,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 219,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

