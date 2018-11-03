Carbonite (CARB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.6-$81.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.51 million.Carbonite also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.61-1.65 EPS.

Shares of CARB traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $906.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carbonite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. MED cut shares of Carbonite from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbonite from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carbonite from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, SVP Deepak Mohan sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $58,061.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $508,854.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,780 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

