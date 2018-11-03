Career Education (CECO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

CECO traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,623. Career Education has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $935.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Career Education had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Career Education will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Wang sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $3,802,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,476 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,654. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education in the second quarter worth $27,152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Career Education by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,361,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,368,000 after purchasing an additional 815,638 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education in the third quarter worth $9,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Career Education by 330.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 447,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Career Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,957,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,876,000 after purchasing an additional 289,554 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

