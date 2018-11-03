Career Education Corp. (CECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Career Education an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on CECO shares. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of Career Education stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. Career Education has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. Career Education had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Career Education will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Jackson sold 21,828 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $359,288.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,309.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,476 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,654. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Career Education by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Career Education by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Career Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,957,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,876,000 after purchasing an additional 289,554 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Career Education by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Career Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,744,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

