Carpetright (CPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Carpetright (LON:CPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Carpetright from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CPR opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Thursday. Carpetright has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 253.75 ($3.32).

In other news, insider Wilf Walsh acquired 222,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($52,214.82).

Carpetright Company Profile

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

