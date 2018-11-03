CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) Director John J. Lacarte Acquires 750 Shares of Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director John J. Lacarte purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $20,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBFV traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676. CB Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

