CBIZ, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Analysts at First Analysis decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for CBIZ in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. First Analysis analyst J. Macdonald now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. First Analysis also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CBZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $632,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,841 shares of company stock worth $2,414,914. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 50.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, litigation support, federal and state governmental healthcare compliance, valuation services, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

