CBS Co. (CBS) Position Increased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,121 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in CBS were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of CBS by 817.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 100,711 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 89,735 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CBS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,316 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBS by 3.5% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBS in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBS in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $672,928.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock worth $1,117,598. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBS opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. CBS Co. has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. CBS had a return on equity of 81.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CBS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered CBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Argus lowered CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

