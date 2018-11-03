Cedar Hill Associates LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Cedar Hill Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 91,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,568,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,430.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,460.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,334.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,071.49 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $984.00 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 45.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

