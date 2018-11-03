Celgene (CELG) Trading Up 5.6%

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.61. Approximately 9,313,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,502,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CELG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.91.

The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BP PLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Celgene by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 458,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Celgene by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,874,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Celgene by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Celgene by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

