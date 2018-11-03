Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $418.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $61,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 641,190 shares in the company, valued at $49,602,458.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.30 per share, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,407,237.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,037 shares of company stock worth $1,499,986. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

