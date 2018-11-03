CGI (GIB) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 206.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 226,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 152,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,863 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 12.1% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,446,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,525,000 after purchasing an additional 156,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 80.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 42,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Desjardins cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of GIB opened at $61.30 on Friday. CGI has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. CGI had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.