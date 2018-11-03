Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 189,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,034. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

