Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.445 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Chefs’ Warehouse also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.71-0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price target on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse to $39.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of CHEF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 612,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.59. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,924.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 133,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $4,364,620.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,040,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,554,433.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

