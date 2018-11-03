Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-2.32 for the period. Chesapeake Lodging Trust also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

Shares of CHSP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 477,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.55.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust REIT focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.