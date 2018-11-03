Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 69,483 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,472 shares of company stock worth $1,126,972 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

