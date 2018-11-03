Chico’s FAS (CHS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CHS opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.02 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

