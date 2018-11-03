China Biologic Products (CBPO) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

China Biologic Products stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,566. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.13). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

