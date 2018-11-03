Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Receives $82.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock remained flat at $$76.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,627. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $69.06 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $788,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,875,769.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $430,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,317. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,754,000 after acquiring an additional 153,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.