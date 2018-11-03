CIGNA (CI) Price Target Raised to $230.00

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIGNA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.27.

Shares of CIGNA stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $213.13. 2,279,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA has a one year low of $163.02 and a one year high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIGNA will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in CIGNA by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in CIGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CIGNA by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

