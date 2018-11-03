Cintas Co. (CTAS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $217.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.33.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

