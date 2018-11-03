CIT Group (CIT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CIT Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.29.

NYSE CIT opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in CIT Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 130,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,188,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,355,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CIT Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the period.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

